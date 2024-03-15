Good Chance Of Rain Friday, Friday Night; More Rain By Sunday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 7pm. Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. West wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 73. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 67. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. North wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71