Following Manhunt, Century Man Charged With Fleeing From Deputies

Following a manhunt, a Century man is charged with fleeing from deputies during a traffic stop.

Cody Edward Comalander, 25, was charged with knowingly operating a vehicle without a license and two counts of resisting arrest without violence.

While stationary in the area of Old Flomaton Road and Cottage Street in Century, an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy reported observing a Honda Pilot northbound with a car hauler with no tag or working lights or brake lights. Deputies were unable to catch up with the vehicle before it turned into an address on Cottage Street. The door opened, and Comalander allegedly ran into the woods, according to an arrest report. Two deputies recognized Comalander based upon previous interactions.

Comalander had active warrants with the Escambia County Sheriff’s offices in both Florida and Alabama and is known to flee from law enforcement, the report states.

A Flomaton Police Department K-9 responded as a perimeter was established and a Flomaton Police Department K-9 unit responded. A Flomaton officer observed Comalander on Old Flomaton Road, but he continued to ignore commands and flee on foot. Deputies were ultimately unable to locate him and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Comalander was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $26,000 bond.