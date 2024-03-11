Florida Gas Prices Inch Lower After Reaching New 2024 High

March 11, 2024

Florida gas prices are inching lower after reaching a new 2024 high of $3.46 per gallon on Friday. The state average rose 15 cents per gallon last week. However, by Sunday, it was back down to $3.43 per gallon on average.

The average per gallon price in Escambia County was $3.19. A low price of $3.05 was available in North Escambia at a station on Highway 29 in Cantonment. The lowest price in Pensacola Sunday night was $2.99 at the warhouse clubs.

“Strong gasoline demand and the switch to summer fuel contributed to last week’s jump at the pump,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Severe weather and power outages at major refinery plants across the US were also reportedly to blame. However, gasoline and oil futures moved lower late last week, reportedly due to uncertainty about whether the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates later this year. This could temporarily cause the gas price hike to stall.”

Crude oil futures declined nearly $2 per barrel last week (-2%). Gasoline futures dropped 9 cents.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 