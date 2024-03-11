Florida Gas Prices Inch Lower After Reaching New 2024 High

Florida gas prices are inching lower after reaching a new 2024 high of $3.46 per gallon on Friday. The state average rose 15 cents per gallon last week. However, by Sunday, it was back down to $3.43 per gallon on average.

The average per gallon price in Escambia County was $3.19. A low price of $3.05 was available in North Escambia at a station on Highway 29 in Cantonment. The lowest price in Pensacola Sunday night was $2.99 at the warhouse clubs.

“Strong gasoline demand and the switch to summer fuel contributed to last week’s jump at the pump,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Severe weather and power outages at major refinery plants across the US were also reportedly to blame. However, gasoline and oil futures moved lower late last week, reportedly due to uncertainty about whether the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates later this year. This could temporarily cause the gas price hike to stall.”

Crude oil futures declined nearly $2 per barrel last week (-2%). Gasoline futures dropped 9 cents.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.