Fire Destroys Shed, Spreads To Mobile Home Near Byrneville

Fire destroyed a shed near Byrneville Wednesday afternoon that also damaged another nearby home.

Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a multi-residential structure fire in the 3000 block of Whites Lane about 3:15 p.m. They arrived to find the shed fully involved and that the blaze had spread to a nearby double-wide mobile home with heavy fire.

There was no immediate report of any injuries. There cause of the fire was under investigation.

Whites located on the Florida/Alabama state line off Wawbeek Road north of Highway 168.

