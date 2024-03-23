Electrical Short Blamed For Shed Fire That Spread To Mobile Home Near Byrneville

An electrical short is being blamed for a shed fire that led to heavy damage to a nearby mobile home Wednesday in Byrneville.

Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a multi-residential structure fire in the 3000 block of Whites Lane about 3:15 p.m. They arrived to find the shed fully involved and that the blaze had spread to a nearby double-wide mobile home with heavy fire.

The ECFR investigation determined that shed fire started with an electrical short before speaking to the mobile home.

The shed was a total loss, and the mobile home will need extensive repairs.

Whites located on the Florida/Alabama state line off Wawbeek Road north of Highway 168.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.