Early Voting Ends Today

Early voting for the Presidential Preference Primary Election in Escambia County opened ends Saturday, March 16.

All early vote sites will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The 2024 Presidential Preference Primary is for Republican voters only. Some candidates have suspended or ended their presidential campaigns, yet a vote cast for any candidate nominee appearing on the ballot will count as a vote for that candidate.

Polls will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the following 10 locations:

Molino Community Center, 6450 Highway 95A North, Molino

Billy G. Ward Courthouse, 7500 N. Century Blvd, Pensacola

Escambia County Extension Services, 3740 Stefani Road, Cantonment

UWF Center for Fine and Performing Arts, Building 82, 11000 University Parkway, Room 235, Pensacola

Supervisor of Elections Office, 213 Palafox Place, Second Floor, Pensacola

Main Library, 239 N. Spring Street, Pensacola

Pensacola State College Building 17, 1000 College Pkwy, Pensacola

Southwest Library, 12248 Gulf Beach Highway

Brownsville Community Center, 3200 W. DeSoto Street, Pensacola

Bellview Library, 6425 Mobile Highway, Pensacola

Voters may choose any one of the ten locations, each of which is also equipped with a ballot marking device.

If voters have requested a Vote-by-Mail ballot, they must be received in the Elections Office no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day and may not be returned to a polling location on Election Day. Voters may drop-off a vote-by-mail ballot during early voting hours at any of the ten area locations. The USPS recommends voters mail ballots at least one week before the due date. Vote-by-mail participants may track the status of their ballot at EscambiaVotes.gov.

The third option for voters is to cast a ballot at their precinct on Election Day, Tuesday, March 19. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.