Clouds For Monday, Rain And Thunderstorms For Tuesday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Cloudy, with a high near 71. Windy, with a southeast wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Monday Night: A slight chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 64. Windy, with a southeast wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 75. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 67. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 42. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 71.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 75.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.