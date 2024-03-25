Clouds For Monday, Rain And Thunderstorms For Tuesday
March 25, 2024
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Monday: Cloudy, with a high near 71. Windy, with a southeast wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.
Monday Night: A slight chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 64. Windy, with a southeast wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 75. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. North wind 10 to 15 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 67. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 42. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 71.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 75.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.
Comments