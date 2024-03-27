Cantonment Woman Charged With Welfare Fraud Over $11K In Food Assistance

A Cantonment woman is accused of fraudulently obtaining over $11,000 in food assistance from the state.

Arlene Jill Smith, 57, was charged with welfare fraud failure to disclose. She was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

The charge was brought directly by the office of State Attorney Ginger Maden against Smith, alleging that she obtained $11,359 in food stamps between November 20, 2019, and October 31, 2022, by failing to disclose or report employment and submitting false applications.