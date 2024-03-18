Baseball This Week: It’s Time For The 29th Annual Aggie Classic

It’s time for the 29th annual Aggie Classic.

There will be over a dozen teams from across playing at five different host sites in two counties this week, all hoping to take home the Aggie Classic championship.

At 7 p.m. each evening, the host Tate Aggies will host Yukon, Oklahoma, on Monday; Perry Oklahoma at Tuesday; and Blanchard, Oklahoma on Wednesday.

The complete schedule for Monday through Wednesday is above for the entire tournament, just click to enalrge.

Daily entry fee is $7, or a tournament pass is $25. Cash and Venmo accepted at the gate. Regular season passed will not be acepted.

The winners will advance to games on Thursday.

In the past decade, the Aggies claimed the title in 2016, 2019 and 2022. (The tourney was canceled in 2020 and 2021.) Last year, the Pace Patriots claimed the Aggie Classic crown.

We will have coverage this week on NorthEscambia.com.