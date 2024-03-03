Tate High School Hosts District Special Olympics (With Photo Galleries)

Escambia County School District’s Special Olympics Spring Games were held Wednesday at Tate High School with about 400 student athletes and nearly 700 Tate student volunteers assisting as “buddies” and event workers.

The event began with a Special Olympics Torch around the track at Carl Madison Field at Pete Gindl Stadium. The National Anthem was performed by Tate senior Ella Kizer.

For a a photo gallery, click or tap here.

For a second photo gallery, click or tap here.

Photos Tate High Yearbook for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.