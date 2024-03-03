Northview Flag Football Beats PHS, Falls To Pace

March 15, 2024

The Northview Chiefs flag football team defeated the Pensacola High Tigers and fell to Pace Thursday evening at Tommy Weaver Memorial Stadium in Bratt.

Northview beat PHS 36-20 before falling to Pace 68-0.

For more photos, click or tap here.

Northview flag football is at 2-2 on the season with wins over PHS and Escambia High School.

Up next, the Chiefs will be at PHS on Monday at 6 p.m.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 