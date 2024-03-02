Chance Of Rain For Tuesday Morning; Sunshine Returns Wednesday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 75. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tuesday Night: A slight chance of thunderstorms before 7pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 52. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 74. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 69. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 43. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 73. North wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 76.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 80.