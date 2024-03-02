Chance Of Rain For Tuesday Morning; Sunshine Returns Wednesday

March 26, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 75. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tuesday Night: A slight chance of thunderstorms before 7pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 52. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 74. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 69. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 43. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 73. North wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 76.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 