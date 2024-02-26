Week Begins Dry, Sunny And Warm
February 26, 2024
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 76. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 77. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Southwest wind around 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Northeast wind around 10 mph.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62.
Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67.
Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71.
