Week Begins Dry, Sunny And Warm

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 76. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 77. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Southwest wind around 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62.

Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71.