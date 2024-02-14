Valentine’s Weather Worth Loving: Middle 60s and Sunny Today

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 64. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Calm wind.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. South wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 32.

Washington’s Birthday: Sunny, with a high near 62.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 66.