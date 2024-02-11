Two Cantonment Churches Propose To Build New Worship Facilities

Two Cantonment churches are proposing to construct new worship facilities, according to recent plans filed with the Escambia County Development Review Committee.

Allen Memorial Methodist Church

Allen Memorial Methodist Church plans to construct a new 56,000 square foot worship facility on Highway 29 near Neal Road (the site of the church’s annual pumpkin patch).

The project is planned in four phases:

Phase 1: 21,600 sq. ft. multi-purpose building with gymnasium with 250-400 seats

Phase 2: 22,000 sq. ft. 500- seat sanctuary building

Phase 3: 20,000 sq. ft. (2 story -10,000 sq. ft. each level) educational building

Phase 4: 2400 sq. ft. chapel building

The facility is proposed on about 13.7 acres.

The master plan also indicates future tennis courts, badminton courts, picnic area, and a pavilion.

Allen Memorial Methodist Church is currently located on Pace Parkway in Cantonment.

The proposal is currently in the pre– application status with the Escambia County Development Review Committee and is set for a public hearing at 1:20 p.m. Wednesday, February 14 at the Escambia County Central Complex Building at 3363 West Park Place.

First Baptist Church of Cantonment

The First Baptist Church of Cantonment proposes to construct a 19,440 square foot worship facility on about eight acres directly west of the current church on Morris Avenue at Monroe Avenue. The entire block is currently open athletic fields. Plans show the worship facility and 131 parking spaces on the southern half of the block, with a current baseball field remaining on the north half of the lot.

The proposal is currently in the initial application status with the Escambia County Development Review Committee and is not yet set for a public meeting.

NorthEscambia.com graphics.