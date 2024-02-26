Tate FFA Gets “MOOving” With Literacy In Local Elementary Schools

February 26, 2024

The Tate High School FFA Chapter helped get National FFA Week “MOOving” through literacy programs at local elementary schools.

The Tate FFA Chapter got things “MOOving” by sharing a story about Florida’s dairy industry to local first grade students. Tate FFA officers, students from the agriculture communication class, and agriculture teachers and FFA advisors partnered with Jim Allen and McArthur Elementary schools to introduce the agriculture literacy program through Ag in the Classroom.

Students read and shared “Moovers, Shakers, and Milk Makers,” a book which highlights dairy production in Florida. The first grade students learned about the dairy cow breeds, the practices used to care for dairy cows, and how a dairy operates.

After reading, the FFA students worked with the first graders on activities that focused on “Moovers, Shakers, and Milk Makers”.

