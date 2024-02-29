Tate Aggies Beat Milton 3-2

February 29, 2024

The Tate Aggies defeated Milton 3-2 Wednesday night in Milton.

Zane Warrington earned the win for the Aggies, allowing no hits and no runs over one inning, striking out one and walking two. Neal Croom opened on the mound for Tate, giving up two hits and no runs in five innings, walking one and striking out seven. Madox Land went for one-third of an inning surrendering one hit and two runs while walking two. Gabe Patterson pitched two-thirds of an inning, recording no hits, no runs, one strikeout and one walk.

Ketch King went 2-3 at the plate for Tate. Land, Bray Touchstone, Clif Quiggins, Conner Hassell, and Cole McNair each had a hit for the Aggies.

Up next, the Aggies will host Pace on Thursday with the JV at 4 p.m. at the Varsity at 7 p.m. The games were previously scheduled for Friday but were moved due to forecasted rain.

