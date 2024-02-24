Sunny Warm Days, Clear Cool Nights Through The Weekend

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 71. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 40. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 45. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Light south wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 68.