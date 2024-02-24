Sunny Warm Days, Clear Cool Nights Through The Weekend
February 24, 2024
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 71. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 40. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 45. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Light south wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.
Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 68.
