Sunny Spring-Feel Tuesday; High In The Upper 70s

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. South wind around 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. East wind around 10 mph.

Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.