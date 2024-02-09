Senator: Century Needs To Seek Immediate Help, Let County Take Over

Century needs to realize just how serious of a financial and operational bind the town is in and ask for help — that was the word Thursday from Florida Sen. Doug Broxson.

Broxson told NorthEscambia.com that Century needs to immediately ask Escambia County for help, ultimately putting the future of the town on the ballot to see if the voters agree with dissolving the town and turning it over to the county.

As we reported Tuesday, Century’s latest audio shows “deteriorating financial conditions” and a combined deficit of 4.6 million in the town’s general fund and natural gas fund.

“They don’t have the tax source to run a city of their size. It’s mathematically impossible,” the state senator said.

Last October, Mayor Luis Gomez, Jr. addressed members of the Escambia County Legislative Delegation, and Broxson suggested at the time that Century might eventually give up its charter and let Escambia County take over.

He reiterated Thursday that could happen if placed on the ballot by citizen petition or action of the county commission.

“I don’t know how they can continue to operate in the red,” the senator remarked, adding the town is essentially in bankruptcy because they don’t have the funds to cover needs without outside funding help.

Broxson said he will continue to explore options from the state’s perspective.

“I don’t want to continue to beat the citizens of Century, but someone in the town (government) needs to come to terms with their dilemma and deal with it.”

Florida Rep. Michelle Salzman said Wednesday that she will be asking the Chief Inspector General to take a look at the operations of the Town of Century.