Latest Century Audit Shows ‘Deteriorating Financial Condition; Over $4.5 Million In Fund Deficits

The Town of Century’s audit for the previous fiscal year has now been posted by the state and shows the town is again in deteriorating financial condition.

The audit, which was due June 30, 2023, had not been received and posted online by the Florida Auditor General as of December 21, 2023. Century has missed the state law mandated audit deadline every year for about a decade.

A 2019 grand jury report found gross mismanagement in the town, over a million dollars lost in utility operations, missing natural gas, about $3 million improperly borrowed from accounts with a 750-year payback plan, and a state of financial emergency. The town has never worked to follow many of the grand jury recommendations.

According to the 2021-2022 fiscal year audit, as of September 30, 2022: