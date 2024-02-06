Latest Century Audit Shows ‘Deteriorating Financial Condition; Over $4.5 Million In Fund Deficits
February 6, 2024
The Town of Century’s audit for the previous fiscal year has now been posted by the state and shows the town is again in deteriorating financial condition.
The audit, which was due June 30, 2023, had not been received and posted online by the Florida Auditor General as of December 21, 2023. Century has missed the state law mandated audit deadline every year for about a decade.
A 2019 grand jury report found gross mismanagement in the town, over a million dollars lost in utility operations, missing natural gas, about $3 million improperly borrowed from accounts with a 750-year payback plan, and a state of financial emergency. The town has never worked to follow many of the grand jury recommendations.
According to the 2021-2022 fiscal year audit, as of September 30, 2022:
- The Town’s overall financial condition demonstrates signs of a deteriorating financial condition described by Florida statute. Overall factors contributing to this condition include lack of short- and long-term financial planning, improper cash management activities and lack of analysis of existing tax rates and fee structures for proprietary operations. The local option sales tax revenues recorded in the special revenue fund are restricted for specific purposes; therefore, these funds will have to be repaid or it will be considered an inappropriate use of the restricted revenues. The town has experienced recurring operating deficits in the natural gas fund causing cash shortages.
- There was a deficit of $2.7 million in the town’s general fund and $1.9 million in the natural gas fund. Both of these funds have borrowed significant amounts from other funds of the town. The general fund and natural gas fund owed the special revenue fund approximately $2.8 million and $212,000, respectively. In June 2018, the council approved a repayment plan of $300 per month for the interfund loan between the general fund and special revenue fund.
- The town experienced the following cash management issues during the fiscal year, with inadequate funds held for customer deposits in the natural gas fund, and inadequate funds were held for required debt service reserves in the natural gas fund.
- The town did not properly reconcile multiple general ledger accounts as of year end. The town’s general ledger accounts should be reconciled monthly to detail subsidiary ledgers, and any reconciling items be promptly investigated and adjusted, and adequate supporting documentation for the adjustments be maintained.
- The town may have assets that have not been correctly recorded in the Town’s records, and there may be assets recorded on the Town’s records that are no longer in use or cannot be located. The town had not completed an inventory of assets on hand.
- A list of deficiencies and problems were also identified, many repeated from previous years.
Comments
I suppose the Attorney General and the Grand Jury don’t know what they’re talking about either.
Maybe they could sell some excess property to some friends since there evidently doesn’t have to be competitive bidding. What ever came of that story?