Rep. Salzman Says She Will Ask Florida Inspector General To Review Town Of Century’s Operations

February 8, 2024

Florida Rep. Michelle Salzman said Wednesday that she will be asking the Florida Inspector General to take a look at the operations of the Town of Century.

The Office of Inspector General (OIG) mission is to promote accountability, integrity and efficiency for the citizens of Florida by providing objective, timely audit and investigative services. The OIG conducts independent and objective audits, investigations as well as review of agency issues and programs to assist the department in accomplishing its mission, according to the Florida Department of State.

Salzman’s request to the Inspector General comes after recent NorthEscambia.com stories about the town’s most recent audit showing “deteriorating financial condition” and a deficit of over $4.6 million in two major funds and Florida Department of Environmental Protection finding of nearly three dozen potential water system violations including the falsification of records.

Comments

One Response to “Rep. Salzman Says She Will Ask Florida Inspector General To Review Town Of Century’s Operations”

  1. Resident on February 8th, 2024 2:33 am

    Praise the Lord. Thank you Ms. Salzman. It’s about time someone looks into this endless crap show and mismanagement. And milllions and millions of state funding.

    Thank you Ms. Salzman and thank you North Escambia for all the reporting.

    And thank you Mr. Broxon for suggesting the county take over.

    We deserve better than this mess we get!





