Anti-terrorism Exercises Continues This Week At Local Navy Bases

An annual anti-terrorism force protection exercise, known as Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain, is continuing at area Navy bases.

“Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain evaluates and assesses our force protection conditions, command and control, and existing as well as new capabilities to evaluate how we respond to multi-dimensional security threats,” said Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command. “This exercise utilizes realistic scenarios to identify areas where we can improve our procedures and decision-making processes, and strengthen our response as one joint warfighting team made up of fleet and shore security forces across naval region, installation commands, and partner agencies.”

It is a regularly scheduled exercise and is not being held in response to any specific threat.

Measures have been taken to minimize disruptions within local communities and to normal base operations, but there may be times when the exercise causes increased traffic around bases or delays in base access. Area residents may also see or hear security activities associated with the exercise. Advanced coordination has taken place with local law enforcement and first responders.