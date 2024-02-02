One Person Rescued; Dog Killed In Ensley RV Fire

February 2, 2024

A resident was rescued but a dog died in a travel trailer fire Thursday in Ensley.

Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a mobile home structure fire at the 10 block of East Hood Drive about 5:40 a.m.

The travel trailer was about half involved in fire when they arrived. ECFR firefighters were able to rescue one patient who was transported to an area hospital by Escambia County EMS.

A dog was found deceased inside the structure, ECFR said.

The fire was brought under control in about 10 minutes. The travel trailer was a total loss, but nearby structures were saved.

The Florida Bureau of Fire and Arson is investigating the cause of the fire.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 