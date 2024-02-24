Northview Varsity, Junior Varsity Both Beat Escambia (With Gallery)

Northview 7 Escambia 4 (Varsity)

The 1A Northview Chiefs beat the 5A Escambia Gators 7-4 on a cool Friday night in Bratt.

Jackson Bridges earned the win for the Northview Chiefs. In four innings, he gave up three hits and three runs while striking out six and walking three. Jason Portwood threw three in relief for NHS, giving up five hits, one run, one error and striking out one.

Wyatt Scruggs went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead Northview Varsity Chiefs in hits. Jase Portwood batted in three runs, going 1-3 on the night.

Up next, the Northview Chiefs will be at Flomaton on Tuesday, February 27. JV will begin at 4 p.m. followed by varsity at 6:30 p.m.

For more varsity photos, click or tap here.

Northview 8 Escambia 3 (JV)

The Northview High School Junior Varsity Chiefs beat Escambia 8-3 Friday.

Gage Harrison led for the Northview Junior Varsity Chiefs on the mount. The starting pitcher surrendered four hits and three runs over three innings, while striking out three and walking three. Taylor Curtis threw two innings of relief for the JV Chiefs, allowing no hits while striking out one and walking one.

Kobi Fiorenti, NateJones, and Luke Chavers had one hit each for Northview. K. Riorenit had two RBIs.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.