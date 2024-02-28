Northview Softball, JV Baseball Defeated Flomaton, ‘Canes Varsity Tops NHS

Here are softball and baseball recaps from Monday night:

BASEBALL

Flomaton 6, Northview 0 (Varsity)

The Flomaton Hurricanes got past Northview 6-0 Tuesday night in Flomaton.

Flomaton’s Sessions surrendered one hit and no runs while striking out 13 and walking none.

Northview’s Grady Sheffield gave up five hits and six runs in six innings, striking out sven and walking three.

Phillips went 2-2 For the ‘Canes. Tieppo, Alaniz and Newton had one hit each.

Sheffield went 1-3 for the Chiefs.

The Chiefs will host J.U. Blacksher of Uriah, Alabama, Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Flomaton will travel to Jay at 6:30 P.m. Thursday.

Northview 11, Flomaton 2, (JV)

The Northview junior varsity Chiefs defeated Flomon 11-2 in Flomaton.

Taylor Curtis started on the mound for the JV Chiefs, allowing two hits and two runs in four innings while striking out seven and walking two. Gage Harrison pitched an inning in relief for NHS, giving up no hits, striking out two and walking one.

Flomaton’s Fowler gave up nine hits and 11 runs, five of them earned, in five innings, recording two strikeouts and four walks.

Fore and Lee each had a hit for Flomaton.

Nate Jone and Tyler Gilmore had two hits each for Northview. Harrison, Brayden Gindl, Kobi Fiorenti, Luke Chavers, and Will Strawbridge, added one hit apiece.

The JV Chiefs will host J.U. Blacksher of Uriah, Alabama, Thursday at 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Northview 16, Flomaton 1 (Varsity)

The Northview Lady Chiefs rolled past the Flomaton Hurricanes 16-1 Thursday night in Flomaton.

Jamison Gilman opened in the circle for the Lady Chiefs, giving up no hits and no runs in three innings while striking out seven and walking none. Avery Stuckey closed in relief for Northview, surrendering three hits and one run while recording two strikeouts and one walk in three.

Flomaton’s EG Fuqua allowed eight hits and eight runs in four innings, stiking out one and walking three. Bentley Edwards pitched two innings for the ‘Canes, giving up four hits and six runs while striking out one and walking one.

Kylee Landham had a triple in the third, a double in the sixth and single in the fourth for the Chiefs. Gilman, Chloe Ragsdale, and Mikayla McAnnally each added two hits while Stuckey, Rylie Books,, Makayla Golson, Keeli Knighten and Mayson Edwards had one.

Karrie Cuts, Kailee Herndon and Rylee Rogers each had a hit for Flomaton..

The Lady Chiefs will next play in a tournament Friday and Saturday in Panama City. Flomaton will be at J.U.Blacksher at 6 p.m. Thursday.