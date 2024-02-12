New Traffic Signal Set To Be Activated Today At Mobile Highway, Klondike Road

The Florida Department of Transportation plans to activate a new traffic signal at the intersection of Mobile Highway and Klondike Road Monday.

The new signal was placed into flash mode on Monday, February 5.

The activation is weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

Pictured: A new traffic signal at the intersection of Mobile Highway and Klondike Road shortly after installation. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.