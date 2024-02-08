Mostly Sunny, Near 70 Thurday; Rain Chance By The Weekend

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind around 10 mph.

Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 69. Southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 58. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.