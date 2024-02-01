Increasing Clouds Thursday; Rain Saturday Evening Into Sunday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 61. North wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Low around 50. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 63. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 61.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 62.