High In The Low 70s For Friday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 71. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 45. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 69. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 40. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 47. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 74. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.