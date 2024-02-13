‘He’ll Be Dead By The Time They Get Here’ – Residents Say Escambia EMS Units Often Unavailable In Walnut Hill, Century

“He’ll be dead by the time they get here” – that’s how Bennie Davis of Walnut Hill described what his wife told a 911 operator as the couple waited for an Escambia County EMS ambulance to respond from Pensacola to his home near Walnut Hill as he was having a heart attack.

Davis did receive care from the volunteers from the Walnut Hill Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue. He was eventually flown to the hospital by medical helicopter and has since recovered.

District 5 Escambia County Commissioner Steven Barry has publicly said EMS units would be stationed at the EMS facility in Century and at the Walnut Hill Fire Station — just over two miles from Davis’s home. Barry has said the EMS units would remain at those posts, unless responding to calls in the Molino, Walnut Hill or Century areas.

During a District 5 town hall meeting Monday night in Cantonment, multiple residents told Commissioner Steven Barry that county ambulances are often not available in the far north end of the county because they are pulled south to answer calls elsewhere in the county.

“This is getting unacceptable,” Josh Edwards said. “It’s not happening once or twice; it’s happening more times than a lot. We need something done that we have a staff ambulance up there. I mean I realize we’ve waited and waited on (ambulances from) Pensacola but still it’s not a good situation when you don’t know if you’re going to live or die and nobody is there to help you.

Just recently, Edward’s father was down and in need of an ambulancee at his home on Oakshade Road, near Northview High School, and Edwards said no Escambia County EMS unit was available to respond. He said Walnut volunteer firefighters requested a MedStar EMS to respond from Atmore.

“One of the things that was important when we expanded (Escambia County) EMS was having a unit that would be stationed at Walnut Hill everyday,” Barry (pictured left) said. “I thought that it was staying. They started everyday up there; it turns out they weren’t staying up there. When there was a need, they were getting called to town. ”

Barry said after learning the units were being pulled south, he had numerous conversations with Public Safety Director Eric Gilmore and County Administrator West Moreno, and thought the situation had been rectified.

“If it’s the first call you’ve had that day and no one is there to respond; that’s the part that is unacceptable,” Barry added, noting that GPS and call records could be pulled to find out where the units have been and for how long.

“I knew it was a problem and became a problem, and I really thought after a handful of conversations it was addressed.”

“We thought that it was addressed,” Moreno (pictured left) said.”When that ambulance (in Walnut Hill) moves, I get a text message on my phone. I can log in and see where it goes and when it comes back. I’ve been doing that pretty regularly.”

“That’s unacceptable and that’s not going to continue. Something will happen as a result of the meeting tonight,” Barry said.

“We try to keep the ambulances up there; one in Century, one in Walnut Hill,” Gilmore (pictured below) said. He said during the incident involving Edwards’ father on Oakshade Road; both of the EMS unitts were on calls in the Molino area, one on Brickton road, and on Cedartown Road.

Gilmore noted that the commission has approved 18 additional EMS employees — nine medics and nine EMTS — that they are looking to hire right now. In addition, eight l EMS units are on order and are set to arrive in late February or early March.

Pictured top inset: Walnut Hill resident Bennie Davis speaks during a District 5 town hall meeting Monday evening in Cantonment. Pictured top:An Escambia County EMS unit at the Walnut Hill Fire Station. NorthEsambia.com photos, click to enlarge.