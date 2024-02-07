Great February Day: Sunny, Dry And Mild
February 7, 2024
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 66. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. East wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind around 10 mph.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. South wind around 10 mph.
Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.
