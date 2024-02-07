Great February Day: Sunny, Dry And Mild

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 66. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. East wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind around 10 mph.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. South wind around 10 mph.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.