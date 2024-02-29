ECSO: Deputies Located Drugs And Deer Carcass After Traffic Stop Of Cantonment Man

A Cantonment man is facing multiple charges after deputies determined he had drugs and a deer carcass following a traffic stop, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Leonard Van Kirksey, 49, was charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, knowingly driving with a suspended license, and possession of a freshly harvested deer during closed season.

An Escambia County deputy pulled Kirksey over on Memphis Avenue after a records check on the vehicle tag indicated Kirksey has no driver’s license.

AN ECSO K-9 alerted on the vehicle, according to an arrest report. A subsequent search located a broken glass pipe, a grinder with marijuana, methamphetamine and a fresh deer carcass and a crossbow, the report continues.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission responded to take possession of the deer carcass and crossbow.

Kirksey was released from jail on a $7,000 bond.