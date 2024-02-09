Danny Lavon Griffis

Mr. Danny Lavon Griffis, age 69, passed away, Wednesday, February 7, 2024, in Pensacola, FL. He was born, January 20, 1955, in Atmore, AL; and has resided most of his life in McDavid, FL. He worked construction for many years as a brick mason.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed sitting back watching westerns, wrestling, hunting, and fishing shows. He got real enjoyment out of spending time with his nephews and taking them hunting and fishing. He loved the Lord.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Daniel (Ruby Lee Johnson) Griffis, three brothers, Wayne Griffis, Gary Griffis, Dennis Griffis, one sister, Annette Lambeth, two nephews, David Griffis, Chad Hanks, one great-nephew, Dalton, Hanks, and brother in-law, Ken Hanks.

He is survived by his one brother, Tony Griffis, of McDavid, FL; two sisters, Patsy Griffis, of McDavid, FL; Brenda Hanks, (Rocky Coffey) of Century, FL; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, February 11, 2024, at 3:00 PM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home, LLC. with Rev. Tim Floyd officiating.

Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Saturday, February 10, 2024, from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home, LLC.

Pallbearers will be Johnny Griffis, Jon-Jon Griffis, James Emmons, Jackie Wayne Carnley, Rodney Griffis, Bryan Griffis.

Honorary pallbearers will be Mark Hennington, and Logan Hanks.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home, LLC. Atmore, AL. is in charge of all arrangements.