Lows Near Freezing Saturday And Sunday Nights

February 17, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy, with a low around 33. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday: Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 57. North wind around 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32. North wind around 5 mph.

Washington’s Birthday: Sunny, with a high near 60. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 34. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 42. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 64.

