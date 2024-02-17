Lows Near Freezing Saturday And Sunday Nights
February 17, 2024
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Tonight: Cloudy, with a low around 33. North wind 10 to 15 mph.
Sunday: Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 57. North wind around 10 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32. North wind around 5 mph.
Washington’s Birthday: Sunny, with a high near 60. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 34. Calm wind.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 42. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Southwest wind around 10 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 64.
Comments