Century Votes To Hire Hollywood, Florida, Auditing Firm

The Town of Century has hired a Hollywood, Florida, firm to complete the town’s required annual audit to submit to the state.

HCT Certified Public Accountants and Consultants, LLC (HCT) will charge $34,840 to audit the FY2023 ending September 30, 2023, according to a three-year proposal that totaled $104,510. The council, however, voted to hire the firm for just one year and negotiate any agreement going forward.

Interim Town Manager Howard Brown solicited proposals from HCT and Mauldin & Jenkins of Bradenton, Florida. Mauldin’s proposed fee was $58,700 for FY2023 and $61,000 for FY2024.

HCT has or is providing several government agencies across Florida, including Coral Springs, Dania Beach, Hollywood, Lauderhill, Miami, North Miami and Tampa, according to their proposal.

The legal deadline for submitting the Annual Financial Report, often referred to simply as an audit, to the Florida Department of Financial Services is June 30 of each year.Century has filed their audits late every year for about a decade. Each audit has found financial issues that repeat for several years without being rectified.

Century’s previous auditing firm, Warren Averett CPAs and Advisors of Pensacola, chose not to renew when their contract expired last year. Warren Averett’s other local government clients include Escambia County, the City of Pensacola, City Milton and Santa Rosa County. Brown said the town did not wish to hire Warren Averett again.

The Town of Century’s audit for the previous fiscal year shows the town is again in deteriorating financial condition.

The audit, which was due June 30, 2023, was not received and posted by the state until early 2024.

According to the 2021-2022 fiscal year audit, as of September 30, 2022: