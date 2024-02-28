Century To Waive Utility Late Fees This Month After Town Hall Closure

February 28, 2024

The Town of Century will waive late fees and have no utility disconnects this month following a town hall closure.

The town hall was closed beginning Wednesday, February 21 due to a staffing shortage due to illnesses.

The town sent a public notice to NorthEscambia.com on Tuesday, February 20 about the closure, stating that another public notice would follow to announce a reopening date.

No reopening notice was ever provided to us or posted on the town’s website, but town hall was reopened Friday, February 23 after Mayor Luis Gomez, Jr. had the building “deep cleaned” the night before.

Utility bills were due by February 25 to avoid disconnection or a late fee. Gomez said the town had phone system issues on February 23, preventing some callers from reaching town hall to pay. He said any customer that was charged a late fee for their February utility bill will receive a credit for the amount on their next bill.

