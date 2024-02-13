Century Prison Carpentry Program Building Future For Inmates

Century Correctional Institution recently celebrated the latest inmate group to complet the Home Builders Institute’s 12-week carpentry program that is buiding hope for a brighter future for inmates.

The program, in partnership with the Home Builders Institute, provides hands-on experience in reading construction plans, estimating material and labor costs, and learning about job site safety. Graduates of the program receive industry certifications, which prepares them for success upon their reentry into their communities.

For more photos, click here.

The Florida Department of Corrections said the department prioritizes rehabilitation and vocational training in order to improve public safety, reduce victimization, and facilitate the successful reintegration of inmates into society.

“Century Correctional Institution is proud to have a collaboration with Home Builders Institute. We’ve seen such a drastic improvement in the men in the 12 short weeks that they are in the program” Century CI Warden Kelly Watkins said.

“The program is going to give me the opportunity to change my lifestyle outside on the streets and give me a better future,”one inmate program participant said with a slight smile. “I’m going to be a better provider for my family and give me better reasons to stay away from this place.

“I get to see a transformation in their teamwork,” William Stark. Home Builders Institute instructor, said. “So when they come into this class, they’re very much by themselves. And as we go, they learn that they can ask questions and that this is a learning environment. This is not an environment that they’re used to. So they get to learn and grow and have fun, and hopefully prosper.”