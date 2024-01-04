Woman Gets Six Years For Defrauding About $400K From Her Employer

A woman has been sentenced for stealing from her employer.

Escambia Circuit Judge Nobles sentenced Maria Del Carmen Williams to six years in state prison followed by 10 years of probation with $397,515.92 ordered in restitution for the crime of organized fraud and six counts of illegal use of personal identification information.

From April of 2019 through December 2021, Williams worked as the bookkeeper for Performance Personnel Services, LLC, a staffing company. Prosecutors said she engaged in a scheme to defraud by generating fraudulent payroll statements using the personal identification information of six victims. Shewould generate fake statement of earnings with the victims’ personal identification information indicating payment to workers. The money would instead be deposited into her bank account. Through these misrepresentations Williams was able to obtain just under $400,000 from her employer and hide her fraud for years. The state said she used the fraudulently obtained money to fund a plot of land, a 2011 Jaguar luxury car, shopping, restaurants, and other living expenses.