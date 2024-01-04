Woman Gets Six Years For Defrauding About $400K From Her Employer

January 4, 2024

A woman has been sentenced for stealing from her employer.

Escambia Circuit Judge Nobles sentenced Maria Del Carmen Williams to six years in state prison followed by 10 years of probation with $397,515.92 ordered in restitution for the crime of organized fraud and six counts of illegal use of personal identification information.

From April of 2019 through December 2021, Williams worked as the bookkeeper for Performance Personnel Services, LLC, a staffing company. Prosecutors said she engaged in a scheme to defraud by generating fraudulent payroll statements using the personal identification information of six victims. Shewould generate fake statement of earnings with the victims’ personal identification information indicating payment to workers. The money would instead be deposited into her bank account. Through these misrepresentations Williams was able to obtain just under $400,000 from her employer and hide her fraud for years. The state said she used the fraudulently obtained money to fund a plot of land, a 2011 Jaguar luxury car, shopping, restaurants, and other living expenses.

Comments

One Response to “Woman Gets Six Years For Defrauding About $400K From Her Employer”

  1. Amy Jo on January 4th, 2024 1:00 am

    Do y’all haters not recognize she had to feed her babies!? SMH.





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 