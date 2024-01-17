‘Warming’ To The Middle 40s Wednesday

Here is your official NorthEsambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 44. Wind chill values between 10 and 20. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Wind chill values between 20 and 25. East wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Wind chill values between 20 and 30 early. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly between 7pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a north wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 22. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 39. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 21. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 56.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.