‘Warming’ To The Middle 40s Wednesday
January 17, 2024
Here is your official NorthEsambia area forecast:
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 44. Wind chill values between 10 and 20. North wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Wind chill values between 20 and 25. East wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Wind chill values between 20 and 30 early. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly between 7pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a north wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 22. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 39. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 21. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 56.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.
