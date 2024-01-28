Wanda Diane Johnson

Mrs. Wanda Diane Johnson, age 72, passed away, Wednesday, January 24, 2024, in Brewton, AL. She was born, January 17, 1952, in Century, FL; and has resided most of her life in Pineview. She was a member of Pineview Pentecostal Holiness Church.

Mrs. Johnson enjoyed sitting around watching Alabama football, westerns, and Hallmark Channel. She loved spending time with her family and traveling to the Smoky Mountains. She really liked to cook for family and friends, especially divinity, peanut brittle, pumpkin bread, and sweet potato pie.

She is preceded by her parents, Thomas Jefferson (Loucille Creamer) Peacock; one granddaughter, Julie Christina Bradley; one brother, James Peacock; and one sister, Mary Ellen Enfinger.

She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Henry Johnson, of Pineview, AL; one son, Eric (Leslie) Johnson, of Flomaton, AL; one daughter, Angie (Lavon) Bradley, of Flomaton, AL; one brother, Vernon (Clara) Peacock, of Atmore, AL; one sister, Marjorie (Buddy) Nelson, of Byrneville, FL; three grandchildren, Blake Johnson, Ashley Bradley, Nikki Flowers; two great-grandchildren, Zachary Flowers, Michael Flowers; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be held Sunday, January 28, 2024 at 2:00 PM at Petty- Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC. with Rev. James Peacock and Bro. Eric Johnson officiating.

Burial will follow at Travelers Rest Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Sunday, January 28, 2024 from 1:00 PM until service time at 2:00 PM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC.

Pallbearers will be Wayne Enfinger, Keith Nelson, Blake Johnson, Adam Gindl, Wayne Lisenby, and Sammie Roberson.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home, LLC Atmore, Alabama is in charge of all arrangements.