Wanda Diane Johnson

January 28, 2024

Mrs. Wanda Diane Johnson, age 72, passed away, Wednesday, January 24, 2024, in Brewton, AL. She was born, January 17, 1952, in Century, FL; and has resided most of her life in Pineview. She was a member of Pineview Pentecostal Holiness Church.

Mrs. Johnson enjoyed sitting around watching Alabama football, westerns, and Hallmark Channel. She loved spending time with her family and traveling to the Smoky Mountains. She really liked to cook for family and friends, especially divinity, peanut brittle, pumpkin bread, and sweet potato pie.

She is preceded by her parents, Thomas Jefferson (Loucille Creamer) Peacock; one granddaughter, Julie Christina Bradley; one brother, James Peacock; and one sister, Mary Ellen Enfinger.

She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Henry Johnson, of Pineview, AL; one son, Eric (Leslie) Johnson, of Flomaton, AL; one daughter, Angie (Lavon) Bradley, of Flomaton, AL; one brother, Vernon (Clara) Peacock, of Atmore, AL; one sister, Marjorie (Buddy) Nelson, of Byrneville, FL; three grandchildren, Blake Johnson, Ashley Bradley, Nikki Flowers; two great-grandchildren, Zachary Flowers, Michael Flowers; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be held Sunday, January 28, 2024 at 2:00 PM at Petty- Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC. with Rev. James Peacock and Bro. Eric Johnson officiating.

Burial will follow at Travelers Rest Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Sunday, January 28, 2024 from 1:00 PM until service time at 2:00 PM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC.

Pallbearers will be Wayne Enfinger, Keith Nelson, Blake Johnson, Adam Gindl, Wayne Lisenby, and Sammie Roberson.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home, LLC Atmore, Alabama is in charge of all arrangements.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under Obituaries 

 