Sunny Tuesday; Wet And Cold By Wednesday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 56. Wind chill values between 25 and 35 early. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 3am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 36. East wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Showers. High near 49. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 52. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 32. North wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 58. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

Friday Night: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 46. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon, then a slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 61.