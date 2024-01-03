Rainy And Cold For Wednesday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Showers. High near 49. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 54. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33. North wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. East wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 51. Breezy, with an east wind around 20 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a northwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 52. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.