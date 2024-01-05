Rain, Possible Severe Thunderstorms, Becoming Likley By Friday Night

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 34. East wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Showers likely after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 63. East wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers. Temperature rising to around 62 by 2am. Breezy, with a southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 61. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. West wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Showers, mainly after noon. High near 63. Windy, with an east wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Monday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could be severe. Low around 54. Windy, with an east wind around 25 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.