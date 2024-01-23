Rain And Storms Becoming Likley By Wednesday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. East wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 59. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 70. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 70. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.