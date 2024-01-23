Rain And Storms Becoming Likley By Wednesday

January 23, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. East wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 59. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 70. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 70. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 