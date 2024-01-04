New Executive Director Of The Escambia Children’s Trust Asks For A Pay Increase

January 4, 2024

The new executive director of the Escambia County Children’s Trust is getting a raise before her first day on the job.

Lindsey Cannon asked that her salary be increased by $5,000 to $125,0000 a year plus benefits.

Cannon and Walker Wilson were named the two finalists for the position. Cannon is currently the executive director for the Children’s Home Society of Florida for the western and Emerald Coast region. Wilson is the executive director of the Pensacola Downtown Improvement Board.

The taxpayer-funded salary was advertised at $120,000 a year plus benefits.

The ECT board is set to vote on the raise at their next meeting on January 10.

The first executive director of the taxpayer funded ECT, Tammy Greer, resigned unexpectedly back in August.

Comments

One Response to “New Executive Director Of The Escambia Children’s Trust Asks For A Pay Increase”

  1. Well now on January 4th, 2024 1:06 am

    Before day one.

    Hmmm. Isn’t that interesting.

    Not after a six month performance review.





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 