New Executive Director Of The Escambia Children’s Trust Asks For A Pay Increase

The new executive director of the Escambia County Children’s Trust is getting a raise before her first day on the job.

Lindsey Cannon asked that her salary be increased by $5,000 to $125,0000 a year plus benefits.

Cannon and Walker Wilson were named the two finalists for the position. Cannon is currently the executive director for the Children’s Home Society of Florida for the western and Emerald Coast region. Wilson is the executive director of the Pensacola Downtown Improvement Board.

The taxpayer-funded salary was advertised at $120,000 a year plus benefits.

The ECT board is set to vote on the raise at their next meeting on January 10.

The first executive director of the taxpayer funded ECT, Tammy Greer, resigned unexpectedly back in August.