Mistakes, Misfortune Continue As Ice Flyers Endure 5-2 Loss To Roanoke Friday

by Bill Vilona, Ice Flyers Correspondent

The Ice Flyers had their four-week slide hit a new low.

In a game that highlighted the team’s current woes, the Ice Flyers were buried by a five-goal deficit after two periods and the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs breezed to a 5-2 win Friday night, which became Pensacola’s seventh consecutive loss.

Since the start of December, the Ice Flyers have managed just three wins in 13 games. The latest setback became a fourth consecutive defeat on home ice at the Pensacola Bay Center. The two teams had a rematch Saturday night as the Ice Flyers sought to end their struggles.

“There is something going on right now and we have to figure it out internally,” said Ice Flyers coach Gary Graham. “It is frustrating to see. It is not for a lack of talent, we just need for guys to really start elevating.”

After his team trailed 5-0 at the second intermission, Graham lit into players in the dressing room. The Ice Flyers responded with their best 10 minutes of the game, getting goals from Houston Wilson – his second of the season – and Ivan Bondarenko.

But that was followed by the Ice Flyers taking two penalties in a 15-second span that gave Roanoke a 5-on-3 advantage. The Ice Flyers killed both penalties, then pulled goaltender Stephen Mundinger with more than five minutes remaining for extra attacker but weren’t able to generate any further surge.

“Unfortunately, I had to go in there and lose my mind like an idiot after the second period,” Graham said. “Why should I have to bring the pom-poms out and act like an idiot to get a response (from players)? This is professional hockey. That is non-negotiable. I should not have to coach effort and attitude.”

Roanoke, the defending Southern Professional Hockey League champions won for the sixth time in the team’s past seven games. The Rail Yard Dawgs (17-7, 3 OT losses, 35 points) entered weekend in fourth place in league standings.

Friday’s game was the Ice Flyers midpoint of their season. The Ice Flyers (13-15, 26 points) have slipped to just a one-point lead in sixth place.

“You start the see the frustration of guys and you can’t execute as a professional athlete when you are slamming your stick on the glass and … we can’t have that,” Graham said. “We need leaders to lead and go out and play with their hearts on fire.

“It’s just not enough right now. Everything is magnified when you are going through something like this.”

The Rail Yard Dawgs scored the game’s first goal when Justin Daly backhanded a loose puck with his back turned into the net. He scored the team’s next goal three minutes later off a 2-on-1 break and wide-open look. Matt O’Dea followed by finishing a 3-on-1 advantage.

The second period started with a Roanoke goal three minutes into play that caused Graham to lift starting goaltender Riley Morris and insert Mundinger into the net.

During that period, Malik Johnson hit the left goal post on what fooled the goal judge into briefly lighting the lamp. But the puck remained in the goalie’s circle just above the line and was cleared out.

“We get a breakaway and it’s off the post. They get a bounce it’s in the back of the net,” Graham said.

“I liked our start (to the game). We were breaking pucks out well; we were snapping the puck around and everything was going good. Their first goal was a very harmless thing, a loose puck in the side slot and guy throws it at the net and in.

“The problem with our team right now… we’re so fragile and when that happens how do we respond and come out of it. The next five minutes, guys were trying to do too much. We had a couple bad turnovers, gave them momentum and that’s the issue right now with our group.”

“It’s a good group of guys, but when we have adversity right now during this losing streak, everybody wants to start trying to be the hero and do it all themselves, instead of sticking to the gameplan.”

Ice Flyers winger Joseph Widmar, acquired in recent trade with Peoria, continued his solid play with two assists and was the only Ice Flyers player with a plus-2 in the plus-minus category. He now has 26 assists on the season, the most in the league and is the fourth overall scorer.

The Ice Flyers had a “Hockey Night in Pensacola Theme” with fans encouraged to wear jerseys of their favorite NHL team and plenty of NHL teams were represented.