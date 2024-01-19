Mike H. Parker

Mike H. Parker, age 62, of Atmore, AL passed away on January 17, 2024 in Mobile, AL.He was born on January 31, 1961 in Atmore, AL to Roy Buck” and Mary Evelyn Maughon Parker. He retired from CSX Transportation with over 42 years of service as a Foreman. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Billy Roy Parker.

He is survived by his sons, Jake Parker of SC, Quinton “Squeaky” Parker of Atmore, AL and James West of Elmore County, AL; his daughter, Chyanne (Dylan) Johnson of Atmore, AL; his brothers, Mickey (Sue) Parker of Lakeview, AL and Mark Parker of Atmore, AL and his grandchildren, Jacob Elijah Parker, Jackson Christopher Parker, Evelyn Nicole Parker, Blake Lyne Johnson and George Johnson.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, January 21, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Larry Beauchamp officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery in Atmore, AL.

Visitation will be held Sunday, January 21, 2024 from 1:00 p.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home.