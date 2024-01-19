Michigan Man Gets Life Without Paraole For 2022 Flomaton Murder

A Michigan man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for murdering a Flomaton man in August 2022.

Caleb Scott Anderson pleaded guilty in Esambia County, Alabama to killing 52-year old Dwight Dixon in Flomaton. He was also ordered to pay $50,000 in restitution to Dixon’s family.

Anderson is accused of sexually assaulting an 18-year old woman in Michigan and killing a man in Green Bay, Wisconsin. He is still awaiting trial in both cases.