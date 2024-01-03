Mary Holley-Lewis Named Jim Allen Elementary School Teacher of the Year

Mary Holley-Lewis has been named the Jim Allen Elementary School Teacher of the Year.

“Mrs. Holly-Lewis has been a valued member of our school community for 25 years, and her dedication to her students has never wavered. Her positivity and love for teaching make her an invaluable asset to our JAE family,” the school said.

Holley-Lewis a third grade teacher at Jim Allen Elementary School.

NorthEscambia.com is welcoming 2024 honoring the Teachers of the Year from North Escambia schools over the next several days. Escambia County’s overall Teacher of the Year will be named in February.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.